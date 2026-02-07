 RSSB Rajasthan Nurse Grade 2 Final Result 2026 Out; Here's How To Download
RSSB has declared the final result of the Contract Nurse Grade-II Recruitment Exam 2025 on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The list of selected candidates has been sent to the Rajasthan Medical Education Society for appointments. The recruitment was conducted for 4,466 posts, with the written exam held in June 2025 and provisional results released in November.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
RSSB Rajasthan Nurse Grade 2 Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the final results for the Contract Nurse Grade-II Recruitment Exam 2025 on the official website of RSSB Rajasthan at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The final list of selected candidates has been transmitted to the Rajasthan Medical Education Society in Jaipur for appointment-related activities.

RSSB Rajasthan Nurse Grade 2 Final Result 2026: How to download?

To download the result, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, look for the 'Contract Nurse Grade-II Merit wise list of selected candidates' related link and then click.

Step 4: Now, the result PDF file will open on the screen, where applicants can check the roll number or name in the merit list.

Step 5: Download the RSSB Rajasthan Nurse Grade 2 Final Result 2026 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link for the final result

article-image

RSSB Rajasthan Nurse Grade 2 Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 4,466 positions were advertised. This contained 4,224 non-scheduled posts and 242 planned posts. 4,219 individuals have been picked against vacancies in the non-scheduled region. Four positions in the non-scheduled category remain empty due to a lack of qualified candidates.

Note: The recruiting process for contractual Nurse Grade-II positions followed the Rajasthan Contractual recruiting 2022 Policy. The selection was made on behalf of the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RMES).

RSSB Rajasthan Nurse Grade 2 Recruitment 2026: Important dates

RSSB issued Advertisement No. 01/2025 on January 28, 2025, for the recruitment of Contract Nurse Grade-II positions. Online applications were accepted between October 17 and November 12, 2025. The written examination was held from June 2 to June 13, 2025. The provisional results were announced on November 20, 2025.

