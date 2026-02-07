SAIL Recruitment 2025: Management Trainee Admit Card Out At sail.co.in; Here's How To Download

SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2026 Out | sail.co.in

SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2026: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued the Management Trainee (Technical) admit card for the 2025 recruitment cycle. Aspirants who were selected for the recruitment campaign can now access their hall tickets from the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in.

The SAIL Management Trainee hall ticket 2026 will be visible on the internet until February 23, 2025. The SAIL Recruitment 2025 exam is going to be held on February 23rd, 2026.

SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Steel Authority of India Limited at sail.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers section and then click the Management Trainee (Technical) recruitment 2025-Admit Card link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as roll number, along with mobile number or date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SAIL Recruitment 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SAIL Recruitment 2025 hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the SAIL Management Trainee Hall Ticket 2026

Note: The admit card comprises the applicant's name, roll number, exam date, time, and test centre.

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

SAIL is recruiting 124 Management Trainees (Technical) in several Engineering streams, including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Metallurgy, Chemical, Instrumentation Engineering, and Computer and Information Technology.

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by additional assessment phases such as group discussions and interviews, when appropriate. The final selection will be based on performance throughout each required stage, according to the previously announced announcement.

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The basic compensation during training for appointed applicants is Rs. 50000 per month on a pay scale of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,60,000. After training, Management Trainees (Technical) would be promoted to Assistant Managers in E1 Grade, with a salary range of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,80,000.