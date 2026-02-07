OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Apply At osssc.gov.in

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026 | osssc.gov.in

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025-II on February 15, 2026. Applicants can apply on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Fresh candidates can submit their applications by February 22, 2026. Candidates who are already registered with OSSSC can use their existing User ID to re-register. The registration process for this recruitment started on January 7, 2026.

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 1,518 Group C posts will be filled, including 47 Foresters, 896 Forest Guards and 575 Excise Constables positions. Appointments will be made at the district, circle or division level, and selected candidates will be posted within the respective jurisdiction.

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. The minimum age differs by post. Aspirants should review the complete announcement for age limitations, relaxation rules, and reservation benefits.

2. Aspirants should be able to read, write, and speak Odia, as well as be of high moral character and health. Physical criteria will be applied to Forest Guard and Excise Constable positions.

3. Candidates must meet the prescribed educational qualifications for their respective posts. Applicants for the Forester post should have passed a Bachelor of Science degree or an equivalent qualification. For the Forest Guard position, candidates must have cleared the High School Certificate Examination or an equivalent exam, while those applying for Excise Constable posts are required to have passed the Plus Two examination or its equivalent.

OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2026: Pay scale

Under the OSSSC CRE 2026 pay structure, Foresters will be placed in Pay Matrix Level 7, Cell 1, while Forest Guards and Excise Constables will receive salaries under Pay Matrix Level 4, Cell 1. The recruitment offers stable government employment across various field-level departments in Odisha.