JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer 2026 To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.ac.in; Here's How To Download

JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 final answer key soon on the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Applicants can access the answer key by using the details such as the application number and password.

JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer 2026: How to download?

Once the JEE Main final answer 2026 is out, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Final Answer Key for JEE (Main)-2026.'

Step 3: Next, applicants need to enter the details such as the application number and password.

Step 4: Now, the JEE Main final answer 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the final answer key and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Result date

The agency will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 result on February 12, 2026, on the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE (Main) 2026 | Session 1

📢 JEE (Main) 2026 – Session 1 Update

📝 Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet

🗓️ Answer Challenge Window: 04–05 February 2026

📊 Final Result Declaration: By 12 February 2026

🔗 https://t.co/BVhxuC0BBE

📧 jeemain@nta.ac.in | ☎️ 011-40759000

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Provisional answer key and objection window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main provisional answer key and response sheet on February 4, 2026, on the official website of NTA JEE Main. The agency has opened the JEE Main answer key objection window 2026 from February 4 to February 6, 2026. After reviewing all the objections by the experts, the agency will release the final answer key.

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Exam date and time

The JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exams for engineering applicants were held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, while the exams for architecture and planning were conducted on January 29. The college entrance tests were conducted in two shifts. The morning shift ran from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift ran from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.