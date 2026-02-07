RBSE 12th Exam Date 2026: Class 12 Timings Revised; Check Revised Timetable Here

RBSE 12th Exam Date 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the RBSE Class 12 Exam Timings 2026 of the February 17 and 24 exams from the morning shift to the evening shift. According to the Shiksha Report, this decision was made by the Board Secretary, Dr Kailash Chandra Rathore, to meet administrative requirements and ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations. The RBSE Exam 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 24, 2026.

Candidates should be aware that all other exam dates will be held on the same timeline. The schedule will remain unchanged.

RBSE 12th Exam Date 2026: Changes to the Exam

Candidates can check out the following changes made to the RBSE exam date 2026 for class 12.

Regular exam timing: 8:30 AM - 11:45 AM

17 and 24 February Exams: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

RBSE 12th Exam 2026: Revised Timetable

12 Feb 2026 (Thursday): Psychology — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

13 Feb 2026 (Friday): English (Compulsory) — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

14 Feb 2026 (Saturday): Public Administration — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

16 Feb 2026 (Monday): Geography / Drawing / Physics — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

17 Feb 2026 (Tuesday): Computer Science / Informatics Practices — 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

18 Feb 2026 (Wednesday): Sanskrit Literature / Sanskrit Grammar — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

19 Feb 2026 (Thursday): Environmental Science — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

20 Feb 2026 (Friday): Hindi (Compulsory) — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

21 Feb 2026 (Saturday): Sociology / Social Science — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

23 Feb 2026 (Monday): Political Science / Business Studies / Physics — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

24 Feb 2026 (Tuesday): Painting — 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

25 Feb 2026 (Wednesday): Mathematics — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

26 Feb 2026 (Thursday): Hindi Typing / English Typing — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

27 Feb 2026 (Friday): Economics / Home Science / Music — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

28 Feb 2026 (Saturday): Biology / Biotechnology — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

02 Mar 2026 (Monday): Urdu — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

03 Mar 2026 (Tuesday): Agriculture / Sociology — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

04 Mar 2026 (Wednesday): History / Chemistry — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

05 Mar 2026 (Thursday): Accountancy / Drawing — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

06 Mar 2026 (Friday): IT / Health Care / Retail — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

07 Mar 2026 (Saturday): Mass Communication — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

09 Mar 2026 (Monday): Dance — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

10 Mar 2026 (Tuesday): Hindi Literature / Rajasthani Literature — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

11 Mar 2026 (Wednesday): Physical Education — 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

RBSE 12th Exam 2026 - Important Documents to be carried

Candidates should carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Hardcopy of the RBSE Class 12th Exam 2026 Admit Card ( a clear copy)

Valid Photo ID Proof such as Aadhar card or PAN card

RBSE 12th Exam 2026 - Prohibited Items

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following prohibited items into the examination hall:

Mobile phone

Smartwatches

Pager

Laptop

Digital diary

Calculator

Bluetooth device