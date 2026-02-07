'Ghar Pe Betiya Nahi Hai Kya?' Girl Confronts Man for Allegedly Clicking Her Photos At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Video Goes Viral

Girl Confronts Man for Allegedly Clicking Her Photos at Marine Drive; Video Goes Viral | Screengrab from Instagram

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has triggered outrage online, a video circulating on social media shows a young woman confronting a man who allegedly took her photographs without consent at Marine Drive. The clip, posted on Instagram by user themrunalshelke, has since drawn widespread attention and sparked conversations about women’s safety in public spaces in a metro city like Mumbai where women feel the safest.

In the video, the woman noticed the man secretly clicking her photos while she was at Marine Drive in the evening. She then approached him and questioned his actions. In the audio recording, the woman can be heard asking the man his name and confronting him about taking pictures of women without their permission.

The man, who identified himself as “Rajiv,” is heard saying, “Sorry, I won’t do it again,” as the woman asks, “Who gave you the right to take pictures of anyone?” She also questions his conduct, saying, “Don’t you have daughters in your family?” and points out that he is married.

The woman further alleges that he had taken photos of another woman earlier in the day, saying, “You took pictures of someone else in the afternoon. Now you took pictures of me.”

Toward the end of the exchange, she asks whether he had taken any videos and tells him to delete the photos from his phone.

The incident reportedly took place at Marine Drive, one of Mumbai’s most frequented public spots, especially among young people and families. The video has since been widely shared across platforms, with many users praising the woman for confronting the man and speaking up against such behaviour

While it is not yet clear whether a formal police complaint has been filed in the matter, the clip has once again drawn attention to issues of privacy, consent, and harassment in public places. Episodes like these raise questions about the safety of women even in a city like Mumbai that is often considered among the safer metros for women.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/