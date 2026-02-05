Mumbai Crime: Two Women Arrested In Malad For Extorting Politician Using Semi-Nude Photos, Posed As Activists

Malad Police have arrested two women in a case of extortion involving threats to make semi-nude photographs of a local politician viral. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Malad Police have arrested two women in a case of extortion involving threats to make semi-nude photographs of a local politician viral. According to police, the prime accused is allegedly involved in prostitution, while the second woman acted as her accomplice.

Contact Began Via Social Media in 2025

Investigations revealed that the victim politician came in contact with the woman through social media in December 2025. The two met several times with mutual consent. Police allege that subsequently, the woman and her associates began blackmailing the politician using objectionable photographs.

Extorted ₹1.49 Lakh, Demanded More

In the case registered an FIR, the accused allegedly extorted ₹1.49 lakh from the victim between December 26, 2025, and January 27, 2026, and later demanded an additional ₹3 lakh. Police further stated that some absconding accused were pressuring the victim by posing as journalists and social activists. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

Based on technical evidence and a trap operation, Malad Police arrested the two women. The action was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Dushyant Chavan. Police have appealed to citizens to immediately approach law enforcement authorities in cases of blackmail and extortion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/