Mumbai Infra News: Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project Picks Up Pace With Flyovers And Tunnels Progressing

Mumbai, Feb 04: The ambitious Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is making steady progress, with several critical flyovers and tunnels under construction to ease traffic congestion in Mulund and Goregaon.

To ease congestion, the northbound minor flyover over the Tansa pipeline will be completed by May 31, 2026. The entire Mulund flyover package, along with the two minor flyovers, is scheduled for completion by June 15, 2027.

Major flyover works underway in Mulund

A 1.89-km flyover is being built in Mulund (West) from the Tansa water pipeline to the Nahur railway bridge, featuring an elevated rotary at Guru Gobind Singh Marg and a 120-m cable-stayed structure at Dr Hedgewar Chowk, positioned below Mumbai Metro Line 4.

Of the 48 planned piers, 39 have been completed, along with 10 of the 47 spans. In addition, two minor flyovers over the Tansa pipeline are under construction.

Traffic diversion concerns during monsoon

Currently, traffic is being diverted through a narrow underpass, causing congestion that is expected to worsen during the monsoon. To mitigate this, the BMC has prioritised the completion and opening of the northbound minor flyover over the Tansa pipeline by May 31, 2026.

Tunnels and flyovers in Goregaon section

The Goregaon section of the project includes twin tunnels measuring 4.7 km with a 13-m internal diameter beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and a 1.6-km box tunnel through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, complete with approach roads and flyovers on both sides.

A 1.26-km flyover from Dindoshi Court to Ratnagiri Hotel Junction in Goregaon (East) is also under construction and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026.

TBM work to begin in March 2026

Following an inspection of the Goregaon sites, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar visited the launching shaft for the twin tunnels on Wednesday. Two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be used for the underground works.

“The shaft, measuring approximately 200 m × 50 m × 30 m, has completed excavation, and cradle installation is underway. One crane of 350 MT capacity is on site, while an 800 MT crane is expected by February 22. TBM lowering is scheduled to begin in the first week of March 2026,” Bangar said.

Key east–west link to cut travel time

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 minutes to 25 minutes. The project, being executed in four phases, has a total cost of Rs 14,000 crore. Once complete, it will provide seamless east–west connectivity across Mumbai.

