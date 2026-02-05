Mumbai Fraud: RAK Marg Police Files 2 FIRs Over Forged Documents Used To Illegally Secure Free SRA Flats In Wadala

RAK Marg police investigate forged documents linked to illegal allotment of free SRA homes in Wadala | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have registered two criminal cases alleging a large-scale fraud involving forged documents to illegally obtain free residential units under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Wadala.

Beneficiaries and officials named in FIRs

The FIRs name alleged beneficiaries Kiran Versi Gada and Parikshit Mangavkar, along with the competent authority and assistant commissioner of F/North Ward, a colony officer, a stamp paper vendor, a notary and unidentified persons.

Police said the accused conspired to falsely establish eligibility under the SRA scheme despite not being members of the concerned slum society.

Free flats and transit rent allegedly obtained

Using fabricated documents, the accused allegedly secured free residential units measuring 300 sq ft each, with an estimated market value of around Rs 1 crore per unit. They are also accused of fraudulently claiming transit accommodation rent of Rs 63,000 and Rs 25,000 per month respectively since June 2015.

Developer files complaint

The complainant, Haresh Pratap Chandan, 65, managing partner of M/s Shri Developers, which undertook redevelopment of Vighnaharta SRA CHS Ltd at Katrak Road, Wadala (West), earlier known as Pawsakar Chawl, alleged that both beneficiaries relied on forged affidavits to claim eligibility.

Allegations against first accused

In the first case, Gada, who allegedly owns multiple structures in his own name and in benami names of relatives, had been declared ineligible in Annexure-II lists certified in 2007 and 2010 for failing to submit proof of eligibility. However, in February 2018, he allegedly produced a forged affidavit dated February 18, 1999, claiming purchase of a structure from Snehalata R Rane.

Chandan alleged that Rane was never a resident or member of the slum society and that her structure still exists and was never part of any SRA project. He further stated that the affidavit related to a municipal chawl in Rane’s name and not to Pawsakar Chawl, which falls under Shri Developers’ project.

Eligibility granted despite objections

Despite this, the assistant commissioner and competent authority declared Gada eligible on August 24, 2018. Shri Developers challenged the order before the additional collector.

During the appeal proceedings, RTI information obtained in August 2021 allegedly misrepresented that parts of Sadashiv Wadi were included in Shri Developers’ project. Officials later clarified that Sadashiv Wadi falls under a separate rehabilitation scheme allotted to M/s Dignity Realty.

However, relying on the RTI reply, the additional collector dismissed the appeal on August 25, 2021. A further appeal before the grievance redressal committee was also rejected.

Second FIR alleges similar modus operandi

A similar modus operandi is alleged in the second FIR against Mangavkar, who is accused of using a forged affidavit dated March 10, 1999, claiming purchase from Jaywant Haribhau Shangre. The affidavit allegedly pertained to a structure in Sadashiv Wadi and not to Pawsakar Chawl.

Also Watch:

Court orders registration of FIRs

After police initially failed to act on Shri Developers’ complaint, the firm approached the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, which directed the registration of FIRs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/