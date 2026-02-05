Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Civil Court Bars BJP Corporator-Elect Rupali Bhagat Over Illegal Construction Non-Disclosure

Belapur civil court restrains BJP corporator-elect Rupali Bhagat from functioning over alleged illegal construction non-disclosure | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 04: A civil court in Belapur has restrained a corporator-elect of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation from functioning after finding prima facie merit in an election petition alleging suppression of facts related to illegal construction.

Election petition filed by rival candidate

The interim order was passed on February 2 by the Civil Judge (Senior Division) in a petition filed by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Ashwini Vijay Mane, who contested from Ward 23/B.

Mane challenged the election of BJP’s Rupali Kismat Bhagat, who won with 10,571 votes, while Mane received 5,204 votes. The elections were held on January 15, with the results declared on January 19.

Allegations of non-disclosure of illegal constructions

The petition alleged that Bhagat failed to disclose her connection to two illegal multi-storey buildings constructed by her husband and relatives on CIDCO land, a matter pending before the Supreme Court.

Court cites impact on eligibility

The court observed that the alleged non-disclosure affected Bhagat’s eligibility to contest the election and restrained her from acting as a corporator pending further hearing. The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on February 12.

