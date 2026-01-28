Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Court Sentences Accused To Life Imprisonment After 9 Years In Turbhe Flyover Double Murder Case

A Belapur court hands down a life sentence in the Turbhe flyover double murder case, bringing closure nearly nine years after the crime | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 28: Nine years after the brutal double murder under the Turbhe flyover on the Thane–Belapur Road, a Belapur court has sentenced the accused, Prabhu alias Prabhakar Devravji Dhotre (47), to life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge P.A. Sane also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000, with an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment.

Accused held near Sanpada station

Prabhu alias Prabhakar Devravji Dhotre was held near Sanpada Railway Station for murdering Sandeep Motiram Gaikwad (22) and Saleem Aslam Shaikh (20) by smashing their heads with a stone.

Evidence proves charges

The court found the accused guilty after considering witness testimonies and documentary evidence presented during the trial. The prosecution examined 13 witnesses and produced 30 documentary pieces of evidence, which proved the charges beyond doubt.

Crime occurred in 2017

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 25, 2017, after midnight, when the accused attacked Sandeep Motiram Gaikwad and Saleem Aslam Shaikh with a stone and paving block while they were intoxicated and asleep under the flyover. Both victims died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Motive revealed during probe

Investigations revealed that the accused worked as a guide in Turbhe and often slept under the flyover, where the victims also occasionally stayed. Police said the victims allegedly used to threaten the accused and extort money from him, which led to resentment and ultimately triggered the crime.

Swift arrest and prosecution

Sanpada Police arrested the accused within hours of the incident. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Suraj Padvi, who later filed a charge sheet in the Belapur Court.

Also Watch:

Public prosecutors Yogendra Patil and Varsha Chandane represented the state in the case. The prosecution was assisted by Assistant Police Inspector Savita Katke, Woman Police Naik Rajshree Mestri, and other officials responsible for court proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/