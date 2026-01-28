CBI Facilitates Deportation Of Three INTERPOL Red Notice Subjects From India To Malaysia Successfully

Central Bureau of Investigation | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting as the National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL in India, in close coordination with NCB–Kuala Lumpur, has successfully facilitated deportation of three Red Notice subjects— Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason—from India to Malaysia on Tuesday through established INTERPOL cooperation mechanisms, agency officials informed on Wednesday.

Charges Against Them

According to the CBI, the said individuals are wanted by the Malaysian authorities for the offences related to organized criminal activities, in common intention with the objective of committing serious offences for the purpose of obtaining material benefit, power, or influence.

"NCB–Kuala Lumpur informed that the aforementioned Red Notice subjects, while arriving in India from the United Kingdom, were denied entry by the Immigration authorities at Mumbai International Airport. Subsequently, NCB–Kuala Lumpur formally sought the cooperation of NCB–New Delhi to facilitate their deportation to Malaysia for further legal proceedings. Pursuant to the request, an escort team from the Royal Malaysia Police arrived in Mumbai on January 25. With the cooperation and facilitation extended by NCB–New Delhi and other concerned Indian authorities, the Malaysian escort team escorted the subjects back to Malaysia in a smooth and coordinated manner," CBI said in a statement.

"This successful operation reflects the strong bilateral cooperation between India and Malaysia in the field of law enforcement and underscores the effectiveness of INTERPOL channels in addressing transnational crime.

INTERPOL Red Notices continue to serve as an important tool for international police cooperation by enabling law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and secure the return of wanted fugitives in accordance with national laws," said a CBI official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/