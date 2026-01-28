 NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Appeals Against Politicising Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Death, Calls Tragic Plane Crash Pure Accident; Video
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Appeals Against Politicising Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Death, Calls Tragic Plane Crash Pure Accident; Video

NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Appeals Against Politicising Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Death, Calls Tragic Plane Crash Pure Accident; Video

Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday released an emotional video appeal urging political parties not to politicise Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash. Pawar described the incident as a tragic accident, expressed deep anguish, and called for respect for the loss, amid opposition leaders seeking an investigation into the crash.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (L) & NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday issued an emotional appeal urging political parties not to politicise the tragic incident involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death, stating that the state has suffered a major shock and that the incident should be seen purely as an accident.

Video Message

In a video message released to the media, Sharad Pawar expressed deep anguish and said Maharashtra had suffered an irreparable loss due to the incident. Visibly emotional, he said he had not intended to address the media but felt compelled to respond after some political leaders demanded probes and raised suspicions surrounding the plane crash incident.

“There is no politics involved here. This is purely an accident,” Pawar said, adding that attempts to attach political motives to the tragedy were deeply hurtful. “The pain of this incident is being felt by Maharashtra and by all of us. I appeal to everyone not to politicise this tragedy,” he said.

article-image

Tribute to Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar described Ajit Pawar as a dedicated and hardworking leader and said the incident had come as a severe shock to the state. During the message, he appeared overwhelmed with emotion and struggled to speak at several moments.

His reaction came amid calls by several opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, seeking an investigation into the incident.

