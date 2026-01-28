 Thane District Library Officer’s Office To Get Permanent Airoli Building, Modern Facilities Planned
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane District Library Officer’s Office To Get Permanent Airoli Building, Modern Facilities Planned

Thane District Library Officer’s Office To Get Permanent Airoli Building, Modern Facilities Planned

The Thane District Library Officer’s office will move from rented Nerul premises to a permanent building in Sector 8, Airoli. CIDCO has allotted land, and Rs 15 crore has been approved for construction starting next year. The new facility will feature smart and digital libraries, providing upgraded services to students, researchers, and the general public across Thane district.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO | File Image

Thane: The Thane District Library Officer’s office will soon function from its own permanent building at Airoli, addressing a long-standing demand of the department that has been operating from rented premises in Nerul for several years. CIDCO has allotted a plot in Sector 8, Airoli, for the project, and construction is expected to begin in the coming year.

Plot Allotted

Currently housed in a rented space in Sector 11, Nerul, the office provides basic library services but faces limitations in introducing modern facilities such as smart and digital libraries due to space and infrastructure constraints.

Officials stated that a dedicated building will enable the department to upgrade and expand its services.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Setting Woman On Fire In 2014 Andheri Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Setting Woman On Fire In 2014 Andheri Case
ICC Suspends USA Batter Aaron Jones Over Fixing Charges In Barbados-Based T10 League
ICC Suspends USA Batter Aaron Jones Over Fixing Charges In Barbados-Based T10 League
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuaib Khatib Urges Leaders To Stop Provocative Politics That Push Youth Into Riots
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuaib Khatib Urges Leaders To Stop Provocative Politics That Push Youth Into Riots
Migrant Family From Bihar Brutally Murdered In Chennai
Migrant Family From Bihar Brutally Murdered In Chennai

Expected Benefits

The land allotted by CIDCO has already been transferred to the department. Efforts to obtain a permanent building have been ongoing since 2008.

The project has received administrative approval of all Rs 15 crore.

Read Also
Mumbai University Reschedules Exams As Maharashtra Observes Three-Day Mourning After Deputy CM Ajit...
article-image

With the establishment of the District Library Officer’s office, Airoli is expected to gain importance as a central location for library administration in Thane district, offering greater convenience to users and officials alike.

The fund allocation process is set to begin in the new year, after which construction work will commence.

Once completed, the new building will bring all library services under one roof. In addition to a general library, the facility will include modern amenities such as smart and digital libraries, along with permanent library infrastructure. Thane District Library Committee member said the project will benefit students, researchers, and the general public across the district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Setting Woman On Fire In 2014 Andheri Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Accused Of Setting Woman On Fire In 2014 Andheri Case
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuaib Khatib Urges Leaders To Stop Provocative Politics That Push Youth Into...
Jama Masjid Trustee Shuaib Khatib Urges Leaders To Stop Provocative Politics That Push Youth Into...
Full Circle Launches Navi Mumbai Cloth Waste Drive To Boost Textile Recycling And Support Rural...
Full Circle Launches Navi Mumbai Cloth Waste Drive To Boost Textile Recycling And Support Rural...
Mumbai News: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹2 Crore Santacruz...
Mumbai News: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹2 Crore Santacruz...
MahaRERA Grants Interest Relief To One Homebuyer, Dismisses Another’s Delay Claim In Arihant...
MahaRERA Grants Interest Relief To One Homebuyer, Dismisses Another’s Delay Claim In Arihant...