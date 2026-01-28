Thane District Library Officer’s Office To Get Permanent Airoli Building, Modern Facilities Planned

CIDCO | File Image

Thane: The Thane District Library Officer’s office will soon function from its own permanent building at Airoli, addressing a long-standing demand of the department that has been operating from rented premises in Nerul for several years. CIDCO has allotted a plot in Sector 8, Airoli, for the project, and construction is expected to begin in the coming year.

Plot Allotted

Currently housed in a rented space in Sector 11, Nerul, the office provides basic library services but faces limitations in introducing modern facilities such as smart and digital libraries due to space and infrastructure constraints.

Officials stated that a dedicated building will enable the department to upgrade and expand its services.

Expected Benefits

The land allotted by CIDCO has already been transferred to the department. Efforts to obtain a permanent building have been ongoing since 2008.

The project has received administrative approval of all Rs 15 crore.

With the establishment of the District Library Officer’s office, Airoli is expected to gain importance as a central location for library administration in Thane district, offering greater convenience to users and officials alike.

The fund allocation process is set to begin in the new year, after which construction work will commence.

Once completed, the new building will bring all library services under one roof. In addition to a general library, the facility will include modern amenities such as smart and digital libraries, along with permanent library infrastructure. Thane District Library Committee member said the project will benefit students, researchers, and the general public across the district.

