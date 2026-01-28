 Ajit Pawar’s Mother Was Watching TV When Plane Crash Occurred; Staff Disconnected Cable
After Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash, staff at his Baramati farmhouse disconnected the TV cable and put his mother Asha Pawar’s phone on flight mode to prevent her from hearing the news. Farm manager Sampat Dhaigude said she sensed something was wrong and insisted on seeing her son. Sharad Pawar urged parties not to politicise the tragedy.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
File

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Baramati farmhouse manager, Sampat Dhaigude, has revealed that Pawar's mother, Asha, was watching TV at the time of the accident. She asked him, "Did dada (Ajit Pawar) have an accident?"

To prevent Ajit Pawar’s mother from hearing about her son’s death, the staff immediately disconnected the TV cable at the farmhouse. They also put her mobile phone on flight mode and told her that nothing had happened, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

According to Sampat, Asha thought her son might have suffered a minor injury. Later, news appeared on TV stating that Pawar had been taken to Baramati Hospital. "We were telling Asha Tai that nothing had happened. But she had already started walking outside the farmhouse, saying that she needed to see Dada. She didn't listen to anyone. Finally, we reluctantly took her to the bungalow in Baramati.”

Visited Mother 4 Days Ago

Pawar had visited his mother at the farmhouse four days ago. He arrived at the farmhouse at 7:30 am on Saturday and spoke with his mother for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday issued an emotional appeal urging political parties not to politicise the tragic incident involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and his nephew Ajit Pawar’s death, stating that the state has suffered a major shock and that the incident should be viewed purely as an accident.

