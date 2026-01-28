Baramati Plane Crash Victims Include Experienced Pilot, Young Aviator, Flight Attendant And Security Officer

The tragic Baramati plane crash claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including the pilot, co-pilot, flight attendant, and Pawar’s personal security officer. | File Pic

Mumbai: The tragic Baramati plane crash claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including the pilot, co-pilot, flight attendant, and Pawar’s personal security officer. The incident has shocked the state, raising concerns about aviation safety, pilot experience, and the circumstances surrounding the crash of the VSR Ventures Learjet 45XR.

Capt. Sumit Kapur (61)

Kapur was the pilot-in-command of VT-SSK and was a well-experienced veteran with more than 15,000 hours of flying experience. Earlier, he flew with various Indian airlines including Sahara Air, Jet Airways as well as Jet Lite. Based in Delhi, Kapur had a history of disciplinary action for alcohol violations. During his stint with Jet Lite in 2010, he was tested positive in a breath analyser test before operating on the Delhi-Bengaluru route. He was kept off flying duty for three months without pay and had his instructor status revoked for two years. Reportedly, he also repeated the same mistake in 2017 while operating on the Delhi-Guwahati route.

Capt. Sumit Kapur |

Capt. Shambhavi Pathak (25)

Sambhavi completed her schooling from Air Force Bal Bharati School in Gwalior in 2018 and completed her undergraduation in Aeronautics, Aviation and Aerospace Science and Technology from the University of Mumbai. She went on to be trained as a commercial pilot at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy. Her father was serving the Indian Air Force and the family was based in Delhi.

Capt. Shambhavi Pathak |

Pinky Mali (29)

Pinky was a flight attendant with private chartered operators for the last five years. While her parents live in Dadar, she recently shifted to Thane after getting married. Her father, Shivkumar Mali, said that Pinky had called him last night and said that she was going to Baramati with Ajit Pawar. He also said that the family got to know about the tragic incident only after he saw news flash showing his daughter’s name.

Pinky Mali |

Vidip Jadhav With Ajit Pawar |

Vidip Jadhav (42)

Jadhav was a 2009-batch head constable with Mumbai police and was serving as the personal security officer of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He was a resident of Kalwa’s Vitawa area in Thane district and is survived by his wife and two children. His neighbours described him as a humble, soft-spoken and grounded person who never flaunted his position despite being close to Pawar. They demanded a thorough investigation into the crash.

