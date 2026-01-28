 Mumbai Crime: Juhu Police Crack Burglary Case, Arrest Two Domestic Workers For Stealing Valuables Worth ₹53 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: Juhu Police Crack Burglary Case, Arrest Two Domestic Workers For Stealing Valuables Worth ₹53 Lakh

Juhu Police arrested two domestic workers, Shakti Shankar Mandal and Vijay Devendra, for stealing valuables worth over ₹53 lakh from senior businessman Naishadh Patel’s Juhu residence. The theft occurred while the owner was in Gujarat. Vijay stole to fund his wife’s medical treatment, and Mandal has prior theft cases. Investigation continues.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Juhu Police have solved a major burglary case involving the theft of valuables worth over ₹53 lakh from the residence of a senior citizen businessman in Juhu and arrested two domestic workers employed at the victim’s home. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Juhu Police have solved a major burglary case involving the theft of valuables worth over ₹53 lakh from the residence of a senior citizen businessman in Juhu and arrested two domestic workers employed at the victim’s home.

Accused Identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Shakti Shankar Mandal and Vijay Devendra, both of whom were working as housekeeping staff at the complainant’s residence. Police confirmed the recovery of stolen valuables worth more than ₹53 lakh from their possession.

According to the police, the complainant, 76-year-old businessman Naishadh Patel, who is engaged in the rubber manufacturing business, had locked his flat and left for Gujarat with his wife on January 1. The burglary came to light on January 8, when his grandson returned home and found the house ransacked and valuables missing.

Investigation Ongoing

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Vijay committed the theft to arrange money for his wife’s medical treatment, while Shakti Shankar Mandal has a prior criminal record, with several theft cases already registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

