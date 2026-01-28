Mumbai News: Bhandup Police Book Garment Export Firms For Allegedly Cheating Artisans Of Over ₹2 Crore

The Bhandup police have registered a case against the owners and managerial staff of garment export firms M/s Adhya International, M/s A.S.P. Export, and M/s SFX for allegedly cheating 10 embroidery artisans of Rs2.11 crore. | Representative Image

Accused Named

The accused have been identified as Sucheta Shetty, 50, Pramila Hegde, 42, and Sunny Prajapati, 38. They are alleged to have induced the victims engaged in zari and embroidery work by promising higher-than-market remuneration and international exposure in India and abroad. However, after getting high-end, fashionable ladies’ garment embroidery work done, the accused allegedly failed to pay the agreed amounts.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Saheb Shaikh, 48, a resident of BKC, Bandra East, runs an embroidery and zari business under the name Javed Zariwala in Shivajinagar, Govandi. Shaikh came into business contact with the accused in September 2014.

Initially operating from Sakinaka, Andheri, the accused later shifted their business to Kanjur Industrial Estate Limited, Quarry Road, Bhandup West, in September 2017, where Shaikh and others continued working with them.

Complainant Details

The FIR states that Sucheta Shetty runs an international high-fashion ladies’ garment business in London under the brand “A Star Is Born.” The garments designed and embroidered by Shaikh were allegedly exported and sold through her UK-based company, Samaya UK Ltd.

Shaikh and nine other artisans allegedly carried out embroidery and zari work worth Rs4.46 crore. While they received payments amounting to Rs2.34 crore, the remaining Rs2.11 crore is still unpaid despite repeated follow-ups. Of this amount, Shaikh claims dues of Rs83.61 lakh.

Based on Shaikh’s complaint, the Bhandup police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409, 420 (cheating), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act and have initiated further investigation.

