Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Death Ignites Outrage Over Delayed Crash Report Of VSR Ventures' Mumbai Crash

Delhi-based VSR Ventures came under intense scrutiny after its aircraft crashed in Baramati, claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Mumbai: Delhi-based VSR Ventures came under intense scrutiny after its aircraft crashed in Baramati, claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This tragedy marks the second major accident involving the company’s Learjet 45 fleet in less than three years, with the earlier accident’s final investigation report yet to be submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Aircraft Details

The aircraft that was involved in the crash in Baramati on Wednesday was a Learjet 45XR, registered as VT-SSK. This model is a staple of VIP travel in India, known for its speed and ability to operate from shorter runways like the one here in Baramati.

The 16-year-old aircraft was reportedly used by multiple US-based aviation companies before being purchased by VSR in 2021. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a certificate of airworthiness to the aircraft in 2021 and a certificate of registration in 2022. The latest airworthiness review certificate was issued to the aircraft in September 2025 and was valid till one year.

Investigation Ongoing

Following the crash on Wednesday, the AAIB visited the offices of VSR Ventures in Delhi to collect maintenance logs, pilot medical reports, and licensing documents as a part of the probe. While the preliminary documents suggest that the operator’s regulatory certifications were up-to-date, sources said that it was not given any clean chit until the forensic analysis was completed.

Notably, the Baramati crash is not an isolated incident for VSR Ventures as another company-owned Learjet 45XR, registered as VT-DBL, was involved in a serious accident at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on September 14, 2023. According to the preliminary report submitted by the AAIB, the jet, while arriving from Vishakhapatnam, drifted off CSMIA’s Runway 27 during heavy rain and low visibility.

The crash was so impactful that the aircraft’s fuselage fractured into two segments and skidded before catching fire. However, all six passengers and two crew members miraculously survived, though a few of them sustained serious injuries. AAIB noted that cockpit warnings, including stall alerts and terrain warnings, had sounded shortly after the autopilot was disconnected.

Safety Concerns

Notably, after more than 28 months of the incident, AAIB is yet to submit the final report into the accident. Aviation experts believe that the findings from the earlier incident could have led to necessary operational rectifications for the operator and could have avoided the Baramati crash that killed five people, including Pawar. Experts also stated that this raises serious concerns about the safety protocols of the non-scheduled operators (NSOPs).

VSR Ventures’ owner Capt. Vijay Singh defended his fleet and said that all his aircraft are fit to fly and denied grounding any of them. “The aircraft involved in today’s accident was a very well-maintained aircraft and did not have any technical failure. Both the pilots were fairly experienced. It is an irreparable loss for us as Sumit was like a brother and Sambhavi was like a daughter to me,” he said to the media, while avoiding replying to the questions about the 2023 incident.

The private charter operator, VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., was incorporated in August 2011 and an initial air operator permit (AOP) was issued in April 2014. The AOP was last renewed in April 2023 and was valid till April 2028. It provides air ambulance, empty leg flights, private jet charter and private jet leasing services. Currently, the operator’s fleet included seven Learjet 45, five Embraer 135BJ, four King Air B200 and one Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

Notably, the last regulatory audit of VSR Ventures was carried out by DGCA in February 2025 and did not issue any Level-1 findings, which threaten flight safety.

