Palghar Dy Registrar Orders ₹36.8 Lakh Recovery From Former Vasai Housing Society Officer

Vasai, Jan 28: The Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Vasai, has issued a Recovery Certificate under Section 98 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, 1960, against a former official of a Naigaon-based housing society.

Order passed after inquiry

The order relates to the Ashiana Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, based in Naigaon, and was passed by Deputy Registrar Amar Shinde.

The Deputy Registrar issued the certificate following an inquiry that found serious financial irregularities and losses attributed to the society’s past management.

Allegations in complaint

The complaint copy alleged that there were serious irregularities and corruption in the empanelment of an administrator who was fraudulently empanelled to take control of the funds of housing societies, allegedly using fake certificates.

It further alleged that the office of the Divisional Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies played a different role to protect Rocky Gonsalves and to cover up the alleged fraudulent empanelment of administrators using fake degree certificates, as per instructions given by the Joint Registrar, Konkan Bhavan, to the Deputy Registrar, Vasai.

Findings of statutory inquiry

The order followed a statutory inquiry conducted under Section 88 of the Act by inquiry officer Datta Prasad Railkar. The probe concluded that the former authorised officer, Rocky Gonsalves, was responsible for financial mismanagement that caused a substantial monetary loss to the society.

Recovery amount and interest

Based on the inquiry report, the Deputy Registrar has certified a total recovery of Rs 36,84,958 as principal loss. In addition, interest at the rate of 4 per cent per annum has been imposed from December 26, 2025, along with an inquiry fee of Rs 20,000.

Recovery under land revenue code

As per the order, the amount can be recovered as arrears of land revenue under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

