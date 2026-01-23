 Mumbai News: Goregaon–Mulund Flyover Nears Completion, Set To Open By May 31
Mumbai News: Goregaon–Mulund Flyover Nears Completion, Set To Open By May 31

The Dindoshi Court–Dadasaheb Phalke Film City flyover, part of Phase 3(A) of the GMLR project, is 75% complete. With 30 of 31 pillars erected, authorities plan to open it by May 31. The 12.2-km corridor will cut travel time from 75 to 25 minutes, boosting east-west Mumbai connectivity.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
The flyover connecting Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Film City under the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is in its final stages of construction. Around 75% of the work has been completed, with 30 of the 31 planned pillars already in place. The flyover is scheduled to be opened to the public by May 31.

Phase 3(A) Details
The GMLR project is being implemented in four phases. The flyover between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Film City forms part of Phase 3(A), which also includes the construction of an elevated rotary. Built in two sections on the Goregaon and Mulund sides, the flyover begins near Dindoshi Court, makes a 90-degree turn near Ratnagiri Junction Hotel, and descends close to Dadasaheb Phalke Film City. Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said, "The flyover comprises a total of 31 pillars, of which 30 have been successfully erected. Work on 17 of the 30 spans has been completed, with the remaining 13 spans planned to be finished at the earliest."

Construction Timelines & Safety
Bangar stated, "Timelines have been set for key tasks such as erecting the pillars, pouring the deck slab, and constructing the approach roads. All work is being carried out in accordance with essential technical standards to ensure structural stability, traffic load capacity, and safety. Certain tasks can be executed simultaneously to save time. To complete the project before the monsoon, concerned teams have been instructed to deploy additional manpower and machinery as needed. The flyover is expected to be open for traffic before monsoon."

Impact on Travel Time
The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. The project, being executed in four phases, has a total cost of Rs. 14,000 crore. Once complete, it will provide seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

