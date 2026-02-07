HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts For 102 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has begun the online registration procedure for Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2026 on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Release of official notification: January 30, 2026

Start of application process: February 6, 2026

Last date to apply: February 26, 2026, at 5 p.m

Preliminary exam date: April 26, 2026

Main exam written exam: June 27 to June 29, 2026

HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

b. The minimum age is 18 years. The maximum age for DSP posts is 27 years. For other positions, the maximum age is 42 years. Reserved category applicants would be granted age relaxation in accordance with Haryana government norms.

Direct link to apply for the HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026

c. Candidates must be Indian citizens. The official notification includes detailed eligibility conditions for each category.

HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The exam pattern for the selection process test are as follows:

a. The preliminary test will consist of two objective-type examinations of 100 marks each: General Studies and CSAT. Paper II will have a qualifying nature. Only General Studies grades will be used to shortlist for the mains.

b. The main test will consist of six descriptive papers, each worth 100 points. These include English, Hindi, and four general studies papers. Those who pass the mains will be invited to a 75-minute interview.

Note: The final merit list will be compiled using the scores achieved in the mains examination and the personality test.

HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 102 vacancies have been announced for various positions. These include Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO), District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Block Development and Panchayat Officer, Tehsildar, and other related positions.