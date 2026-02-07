Caught On Camera: Speeding Scorpio Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl While Returning From School In Gurugram

CCTV screengrab |

Gurugram: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Gurugram. A 10-year-old girl on her way to school was severely injured after being hit by a speeding black Scorpio in a narrow residential lane of Adarsh Nagar in Sector 12 on Friday at around 7:23 am.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows the girl walking normally along the side of the lane when the speeding SUV suddenly rams into her, causing her to fall onto the road. The vehicle continues at high speed and, a few metres ahead, crashes into a scooter, damaging it and leaving a cloud of dust behind. Locals can be seen rushing to assist the injured girl.

The incident reportedly took place around 200 metres from her home. The impact of the collision was so severe that the schoolgirl was dragged for a considerable distance along the road.

She was rushed to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. The girl has suffered serious head injuries. According to reports, the Scorpio was being driven at high speed inside the narrow lane, causing the driver to likely lose control and crash into the girl, dragging her along with several motorcycles parked in front of nearby houses.

Police Action

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified Scorpio driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 14 police station, following a complaint by the injured girl’s family. Police are attempting to track down the accused with the help of CCTV footage.