UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Takes Banking Services To Every Village

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the "One Gram Panchayat-One BC Sakhi" scheme has written a new success story in Uttar Pradesh. Rural women working as 'Business Correspondent Sakhis (BC Sakhis)' have carried out banking transactions worth nearly ₹40,000 crore so far, earning dividends of over ₹106 crore through these activities.

Under the scheme, around 40,000 BC Sakhis have been deployed across the state, enabling banks to reach people’s doorsteps. Rural residents are now finding it much easier to carry out day-to-day banking-related work. The scheme has empowered thousands of women financially, enabling them to shoulder family responsibilities with confidence.

BC Sakhis assist villagers with depositing and withdrawing money, account-based transactions, applying for loans, money transfers and opening RD & FD accounts. As a result, villagers no longer need to visit bank branches frequently. The scheme was launched in May 2020 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the objective of ensuring that banking services are available close to people’s homes while also creating employment opportunities for local women. Since the introduction of this facility, rural residents have been relieved of repeated trips to cities.

The state has set a target of deploying BC Sakhis in more than 57,000 gram panchayats. So far, 50,225 BC Sakhis have been trained and certified under the scheme, of whom approximately 40,000 are currently working in villages.

The BC Sakhi scheme has made rural women self-reliant. Today, these women have become the face of banking in their villages and have earned the trust of the community. This initiative of the Yogi government is emerging as a strong example of women's empowerment while simultaneously ensuring the delivery of banking services at the grassroots level. Under the scheme, dividends amounting to more than ₹106 crore have already been generated.