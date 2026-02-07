Punjab: Day After AAP Leader’s Killing, Retired SI’s Wife Shot Dead

A day after the shocking killing of an AAP leader in Jalandhar, a 62-year old wife of a retired Punjab police sub-inspector was shot dead in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district early Saturday morning. | Representational Image

Chandigarh: A day after the shocking killing of an AAP leader in Jalandhar, a 62-year old wife of a retired Punjab police sub-inspector was shot dead in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district early Saturday morning.

Victim Identified

According to information, Rachna Devi, 62, who was wife of Sham Lal, a retired sub-inspector of Punjab police, was gunned down by an unidentified assailant at her home in Garhshankar village of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

While the police said that they have initiated investigation in the matter, opposition parties attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what they held, a total law and order collapse in the state.

Congress Alleges Police Failure

State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said in a post on X: ``Another brutal murder in broad daylight... What could a 62-year-old lady have possibly done to deserve this? Punjab police has failed in curbing the rise of gangsterism in Punjab. Meanwhile, AAP government hides behind its hoardings and advertisements, leaving Punjabis to fend for themselves.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal said in a post on X : ``It’s not even 24 hours since another Punjabi has been gunned down—this time the wife of a former Sub-Inspector. Under BhagwantMann’s disastrous rule, Punjab has become a daily crime scene’’.

``Yesterday’s brazen daylight murder outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, followed by today’s cold-blooded killing of a 62-year-old woman in Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), cements the fact that law and order has completely collapsed’’, he further said and added ``Bhagwant Mann must resign before more lives are lost’’.