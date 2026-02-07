FPJ Exclusive: Delhi’s Kidzzilla Fuzion Removes Live Fish Play Activity After PETA India Appeal

PETA India | https://resources.peta.org

New Delhi: Kidzzilla Fuzion, an indoor children’s play zone located at RCube Monad Mall in Rajouri Garden, has removed a live fish activity following an appeal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India).

According to PETA India, fish were being caught in nets from containers as part of a play activity for children, an act the organisation said violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which prohibits causing suffering to fish. After being informed of the concern, Kidzzilla Fuzion removed the activity and confirmed that it would not be reintroduced.

“Children learn through play, which is why it is so important to teach compassion from an early age to ensure that animals are treated with respect,” said PETA India Corporate Affairs Liaison Umang Sharma. He added that the organisation appreciated Kidzzilla Fuzion’s decision and urged other businesses to avoid using fish for entertainment.

PETA India noted that catching fish in nets can cause distress and injury, while confining them in small, unclean containers deprives them of basic needs such as adequate oxygen. The organisation said such conditions can result in severe suffering and premature death. It also warned of potential health risks, stating that stagnant or unfiltered water can spread bacteria and disease.

Read Also PETA India Files Suggestion To Supreme Court For Scientific Stray Animal Population Management

The organisation further stated that fish are social animals capable of feeling pain. Citing a recent study, PETA India said fish removed from water can experience severe pain for several minutes before losing consciousness. Macquarie University biologist Dr Culum Brown, who studies fish cognition, said fish display significant intelligence, noting that in some areas, such as memory, their cognitive abilities can match or exceed those of certain non-human primates.