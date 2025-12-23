Rajasthan Shocker: Students Hanging From Moving School Bus; Video Goes Viral

Students Hanging From Moving School Bus; Video Goes Viral | X

Viral Video: A disturbing video of school-going children hanging onto a moving school bus in Rajasthan has caused quite an outpouring of rage and shock from parents as well as locals. The video that has gone viral was recorded by a witness passing by. This video shows that children are hanging on to the doors and windows of a speeding school bus, with their lives endangered to a great extent.

The man who recorded the video shared his fear, saying that he was travelling from Salumber towards Dhariyavad when he spotted the bus. He said that just looking at the bus made him feel terrified. According to him, bus drivers show neither fear of the law nor any concern for children’s safety. He pointed out that at any moment, a serious accident could occur, as children were overloaded on the bus, with some even hanging from the back.

He also questioned the implementation, saying that it seemed that there was no fear of the law, even though Road Safety Week had been initiated at that time. Along with this, he wondered what the local police were doing, considering that this type of unsafe practice was going on freely on the road. He also mentioned that the bus was operating between the Salumber and Dhariyavad areas.

The case throws light on the disregard for traffic and safety rules and also reveals the laxity of the transportation department, school management, and private transportation firms. According to local residents, there is a severe shortage of school buses in the area, and private bus operators often overload vehicles with children, forcing them to travel in such dangerous conditions. A small mistake or sudden brake could have led to a major tragedy.

This is another incident that raises many critical questions about the school transportation services offered in the state of Rajasthan. As the video goes viral on social media, citizens are demanding firm action. Whether firm actions can be taken or this incident is allowed to die like many others is yet to be seen.