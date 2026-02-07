Indian Students Among Six Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory In Ufa - VIDEO

Ufa, Russia: At least six people, including an Indian national and two police officers, were injured in a stabbing incident at a university hostel in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday, triggering panic among students.

According to the media reports, the attack took place at a international students’ dormitory of Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, the regional capital. According to Russia’s Interior Ministry, preliminary information indicates that a teenage assailant entered a sports hall inside the hostel armed with a knife and attacked several students present there.

Confirming injuries to Indian nationals, the Indian Embassy in Russia said in a social media post, “An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.”

The scene is currently cordoned off, and investigative actions are underway, an agency correspondent reports.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Irina Volk said the suspect resisted arrest when police arrived at the scene. During the confrontation, two police officers sustained stab injuries. The attacker also injured himself and was later taken into custody.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities or nationalities of the injured students. However, Russian Telegram channel 112, citing eyewitnesses, reported that at least one of the victims was an Indian student. The same report claimed there may have been two attackers, though this version has not been verified by officials.

As per Firstpost reports, according to another Telegram channel, Baza, the alleged attacker is a 15-year-old who has been hospitalised in serious condition at a local children’s hospital. The injured students and police officers are receiving treatment at a nearby clinical hospital.

University authorities and local officials have not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident.