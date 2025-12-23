Amroha Class 11 Student Dies After Excessive Fast Food Consumption, Doctors Issue Warning

Amroha Class 11 Student Dies After Excessive Fast Food Consumption | aiims.edu

A tragic incident that happened in Amroha has brought into sharp focus serious health risks associated with fast food overconsumption, after a Class 11 student died following a sudden medical emergency. Bhaskar English reported that the student, identified as Ahana, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, where she died despite sustained medical intervention.

Doctors treating Ahana said that she had developed the worst condition because of long and unhealthy eating habits. According to the Bhaskar English reports, she had badly damaged her digestive system, and her intestines had stuck together, thus leaving the doctors with no options. Surgery was conducted, yet that did not help her get back to health, and she died during the treatment.

Family members said Ahana had been fond of fast food such as chowmein, pizza, burgers and packaged snacks since childhood and often avoided home-cooked meals. The incident occurred in the Afghan Mohalla of Amroha and has sent shockwaves among the family and local residents.

As per Bhaskar English reports, the condition suddenly deteriorated on November 28, when she complained of severe abdominal pain. She was taken to the district hospital in Amroha before being referred to Moradabad, as her condition did not stabilise. Tests showed internal damage to the intestines and accumulation of fluid in the abdomen. Doctors reportedly drained close to seven litres of fluid during surgery in Moradabad. After partial improvement, she was referred to AIIMS Delhi for higher care.

At AIIMS, doctors found extensive internal damage. Bhaskar English reports that Ahana’s condition suddenly deteriorated on the night of December 21, and she died due to cardiac failure. Her family members were left inconsolable.

Medical experts have warned that excessive intake of fast food is causing serious damage to the digestive systems, particularly among children and teenagers. Dr SP Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Amroha, has issued a warning for parents not to frequently use fast food as it contains high fat, spice, and carbohydrate content, which upsets natural hunger and results in long-term adverse health effects. Family members said they failed to monitor Ahana's eating habits.