Hyderabad School Shock: Principal Orders Class 10 Students To Beat Class 7 Boy, Probe Launched

Hyderabad News: In a shocking reported case of institutional violence, a Class 7 student was beaten up by a bunch of Class 10 students on the orders of the school principal at Kompally Government High School in Hyderabad, as reported by NDTV. This particular incident has caused a huge outcry as the accused school principal, Krishna, also works as the in-charge Mandal Education Officer (MEO) for Dundigal, a post designed to protect students' rights and welfare.

What's the matter?

According to NDTV reports, the case appeared to have originated over a small matter of stolen bike parts as well as flat tyres at the school’s bike rack. On Monday, the teacher, Madhu, allegedly asked the accused, Surya, to investigate the cycle stand. Surya had just arrived at the bike rack when he was spotted by another teacher named Chary, who appeared to have suspected he was the one responsible for causing the problem and had taken the boy to the headmaster’s office.

Rather than carrying out a proper investigation, Principal Krishna is said to have called nine students from Class 10 to thrash Surya on his back with a stick as punishment. Surya has since returned home in pain and told his parents about what had happened to him. Upon seeing injury marks on his son’s body, his father, Shiva Ramakrishna, had to rush him to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police investigation underway

After receiving a formal complaint from the aggrieved father, a police case was registered by the police. As per reports by NDTV, a probe is being conducted against school Principal Krishna and teachers Madhu and Chary in connection with this incident. Advocacy groups have stated that the occurrence is a clear breach of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which forbids physical punishment and mental abuse.

A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Act for causing injuries, according to Pet Basheerbagh police inspector K Vijay Vardhan, who spoke with NDTV. The parents, along with local activists, insist that the principal be removed from his post immediately.