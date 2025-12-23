AP EAMCET Exam Date Timetable 2026 Out; Details Here

AP EAMCET Exam Date Timetable 2026 | Canva

AP EAMCET Exam Schedule 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the exam timetable for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026. According to the published calendar, the engineering stream exams will be conducted over several days in May 2026, followed by agriculture and pharmacy tests.

AP EAMCET Exam 2026: Timetable

According to the APSCHE notification, the AP EAMCET 2026 engineering entrance test will be held on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18. The computer-based test evaluates applicants in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in accordance with the Intermediate syllabus prescribed by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education.

The AP EAMCET 2026 tests for applicants seeking admission to agriculture, pharmacy, and allied courses will be held on May 19 and 20. These papers will include areas such as biology, physics, and chemistry, depending on the course chosen by the candidate.

Admissions to programs such as BSc Agriculture, BSc Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc, BFSc, BPharm, and PharmD are available through Andhra Pradesh's universities and affiliated institutes.

AP EAMCET Application 2026: How to apply?

Once it begins, aspirants can register online by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET website and access the application link.

Step 2: Next, make the payment of the application fee using net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.

Step 3: Now, applicants need to log in using the payment reference number and enter personal and academic details.

Step 4: Next, select the stream (Engineering or Agriculture and Pharmacy) and preferred exam centres.

Step 5: After this, upload the needed documents and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the application confirmation page for future reference.

Note: The detailed notification and information brochure for the AP EAMCET 2026 are scheduled to be available in the coming months. According to prior years' schedules, the online application process is expected to begin in March 2026.

About the AP EAMCET Exam 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 is a state-level entrance exam for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh.