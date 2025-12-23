 Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Alert At Patiala Schools, Probe Underway
Bomb threat emails allegedly sent by a Khalistani group triggered panic and heightened security across Patiala. According to India Today, schools received warnings of explosions between 1 pm and 9 pm. Police conducted intensive checks, deployed personnel at schools and sensitive locations, and launched cyber investigations, while assuring that student safety remains the top priority.

Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Security Alert At Patiala Schools

Patiala School Bomb Threat: Panic gripped Patiala after several schools received bomb threat emails, triggering immediate action by the police and district administration. The bomb threat emails purported to have been sent by a “Khalistani” group to some educational institutions in Patiala caused a big security concern and fear among students and institutions in India. As per the India Today reports, some educational institutions in the city received “threatening emails that bomb explosions would happen between 1 pm and 9 pm if their demands are not met.”

After being alerted by the concerned school administrations, the Patiala Police and administrative units took prompt action and launched necessary security precautions in the area. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patiala, directed extra caution with police officers stationed outside schools that were affected, and complete security checks to make sure that no dangers were lurking around. Security was also stepped up outside other sensitive points like the railway station of Patiala to preclude an untoward situation.

Even as the authorities in the cybercrime units and the specialist teams investigate the identities and possible source of the threatening messages and the culprits behind them, there has been no verification as to the presence of any explosive devices. The local authorities had declared the safety of their students and citizens as their utmost priority.

