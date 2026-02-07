NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check Important Guidelines Here

NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) will be conducted tomorrow, i.e., February 8, 2026, in two shifts nationwide. The General Ability Test (GAT) will be a computer-based test beginning at 10 a.m. The Creative Ability Test (CAT) will be administered using pen and paper beginning at 3 p.m. All NIFT UG and PG entrance exams will begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: What are the Exam Timings (Shift-Wise Schedule)

Bachelor of Design (B.Des)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

CAT: 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Bachelor of Design (NLEA)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (NLEA)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

Bachelor of Fashion Technology + Bachelor of Design

GAT: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

CAT: 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Master of Design (M.Des)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

CAT: 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Master of Fashion Management (MFM)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

Master of Fashion Management + Master of Design

GAT: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

CAT: 03:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech)

GAT: 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Important Documents to Carry

Candidates must carry the following documents to the exam centre:

NIFTEE 2026 Admit Card downloaded from the NTA official website

Two passport-size photographs for pasting on the attendance sheet. Candidates should note that the photographs should be the same as those uploaded on the Online Application

Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, driving licence, or school/college ID

NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Prohibited Items

Any textual or printed material, bits of paper

Calculators, Docu Pen, Slide Rules, Log Tables

Electronic watches with calculator facilities

Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pagers or any other electronic gadget/device

Electronic gadgets/devices of any kind are strictly prohibited inside the Examination Room/Hall.

Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting, or any similar activity is strictly prohibited in the Examination Room/Hall.

Handbags, purses, Tea, coffee, cold drinks, or water (loose or packed) are prohibited

Candidates should note that if found with any of the prohibited items, their examination will be cancelled. Additionally, they will be debarred from future examinations

NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Guidelines To Follow

Candidates must reach the exam centres on or before the reporting time for the biometric verifications and identity checks. Candidates are advised to reach the centre 30 minutes before the start of the Examination.

Candidates should note that late entry is not permitted.

Rough Sheets will be provided in the examination centre. All the calculations and writing work have to be done on rough sheets.

Candidates must follow the code of conduct strictly as instructed by the Centre Head/Observer/Invigilators.

NIFTEE Official Notification Link Here