 KARTET 2025 Result Released At sts.karnataka.gov.in; Check Paper 1 And Paper 2 PDFs
KARTET 2025 Result Released At sts.karnataka.gov.in; Check Paper 1 And Paper 2 PDFs

The School Education Board of Karnataka has declared the KARTET 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can check and download their result PDFs from the official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

KARTET 2025 Result: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 results have been formally issued by the School Education Board of Karnataka (SEBK). Through the official portal, candidates who took the eligibility exam can now view and obtain their KARTET 2025 results.

KARTET 2025 Result: Important details

KARTET 2025 Exam Date: December 7, 2025

Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8

KARTET 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their KARTET 2025 results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/, the official website for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test.

Step 2: Click the "KARTET 2025 result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: If applicable, open the Paper 1 or Paper 2 result PDF.

Step 4: Look up your registration number or roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: Save the PDF of the result for later use.

KARTET 2025 Result: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number / Registration number

Paper appeared for (Paper 1 or Paper 2)

Marks / Grades obtained

Qualifying status

KARTET 2025 Result: What's next?

A Teacher Eligibility Certificate, which is valid in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Karnataka government, will be awarded to candidates who pass the KARTET 2025. Candidates who pass the test are qualified to apply for teaching positions when recruitment notices are sent out by relevant agencies, but this does not guarantee a straight appointment.

Subject to recruitment guidelines and reservation laws, candidates who pass KARTET 2025 will be qualified for teaching positions in government, assisted, and recognised private schools throughout Karnataka.

For the latest updates related to certification, recruitment notifications, and further instructions, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SEBK website.

