SOF IGKO 2025–26 Level 1 Results Declared At sofworld.org; Direct Link Here

SOF IGKO 2025–26 Level 1 Results: The International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO) 2025–2026 results have been made public by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). Students who took the SOF IGKO Level 1 exam can now use the official website at sofworld.org to view and obtain their results.

SOF IGKO 2025–26 Level 1 Results: Important details

The exam is conducted once every academic year.

It is held in offline mode through SOF-recognised schools.

For the 2025–26 academic session, the Level 1 examination dates were:

- September 25, 2025

- October 8, 2025

- November 7, 2025

SOF IGKO 2025–26 Level 1 Results: Steps to check the result

Students can view their SOF IGKO 2025–2026 results online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to sofworld.org, the Science Olympiad Foundation's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Results" section.

Step 3: Choose "SOF IGKO 2025-26."

Step 4: Type in the necessary information, including your name and roll number.

Step 5: To see the outcome, submit the information.

Step 6: Save the outcome for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

SOF IGKO 2025–26 Level 1 Results: Awards details

Section-wise performance, overall grades, and qualifying status are all included in the SOF IGKO result.

Students are shortlisted for school-level, zonal, and international awards based on the results.

Top-performing students in Classes 1 through 10 will receive cash prizes, medals, certificates, and scholarships from SOF for the academic year 2025–2026. Additionally, schools, principals, and teachers will receive certificates of appreciation and acknowledgement for their contributions to student performance.

SOF IGKO 2025–26 Level 1 Results: SOF IGKO

Every year, students in Classes 1 through 10 participate in the SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, which aims to evaluate their general knowledge, current events, life skills, and problem-solving ability. The test seeks to foster critical thinking and cognitive development from an early academic stage and is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

Candidates should frequently visit the official SOF website for further information about award distribution and certificates.