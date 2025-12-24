RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025 Released At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On December 26

RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025: The admit card for the Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025 has been formally made available by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on its website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The date of the written exam is set for December 26, 2025.

Hall passes can be downloaded from the official website by candidates who have registered for the RSSB AAYUSH exam in 2025. To obtain the hall passes, candidates must input their credentials, including their registration number and birthdate. To take the test, you must have the admit card.

RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download the RSSB AAYUSH admit card 2025 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Find the RSSB Ayush Officer admission card 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be prompted to enter your date of birth and application/registration number on a new page.

Step 4: Send in information.

Step 5: Save the RSSB Aayush admission card 2025 to your devices after downloading it.

Step 6: Print the hall pass and store it securely for later use.

RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Allotted examination centre name

Examination centre address

Date of the examination

Exam timing/shift

Important instructions for conduct on the exam day

To avoid issues on examination day, candidates must confirm all exam and personal information on the downloaded admit card and notify RSSB authorities of any inconsistencies right away.

RSSB Ayush Officer Admit Card 2025: Exam day guidelines

It is recommended that candidates bring a printed copy of their admit card and a current government-issued picture identity card to the testing location, since entry will not be allowed without these papers.