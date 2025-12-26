NCHMCT JEE 2026 Registration Begins At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Fees And Steps To Apply

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Registration: The NCHMCT JEE 2026 application has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NCHM JEE 2026 registration link is currently active at exams.nta.nic.in. The application form is available on the official website for eligible applicants who wish to apply for the NCHMCT JEE 2026 entrance test. The NCHMCT JEE 2026 registration deadline is January 25, 2026, until 5:00 PM.

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Registration: Important details

Date of examination: April 25, 2026 (Saturday)

Exam timing: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Online application submission: December 26, 2025 to January 25, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Last date for fee payment: January 25, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: To be announced

Mode of correction: Online only

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Registration: Appliction fees

General / OBC (NCL – Central List): ₹1,000

Gen-EWS: ₹700

SC / ST / PwD / PwBD: ₹450

Third Gender: ₹450

Note: Processing charges and applicable GST must be paid separately by the candidate.

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "NCHM (JEE)." and then Click "Registration for NCHM(JEE)-2026" under "Candidates activity."

Step 3: Choose "Registration for NCHM(JEE)-2026" in the following step.

Step 4: If you haven't registered yet, a new page will appear. Click "New Registration."

Step 5: Choose "Click here to proceed."

Step 6: Complete the NCHMCT Jee 2026 application form by providing the required information, such as your address, electronic communication address, and personal details.

Step 7: Select a strong password now, then enter the captcha provided in the box and then click the "submit" button.

Step 8: An OTP verifying your email address and mobile number will be sent by NTA.

Step 9: Carefully complete these and then press "Submit."

Step 10: Upload all the required documents and pay the NCHMCT JEE 2026 application costs as the final step.

Step 11: When your payment is complete, a confirmation page will appear.

Step 12: For future use, download and print the application and payment receipt.

Direct link to apply