IBPS Exam Calendar 2026 Expected In January; PO, Clerk And RRB Dates To Be Announced

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS calendar for PO, Clerk and RRB exam. Going as per past updates, IBPS calendar is usually released in January, therefore, it is expected that, it will follow the same pattern. Candidates can expected IBPS calendar 2026 pdf in January. They must note IBPS exam calendar will be released for PO, Clerk and RRB posts.

Once released, candidates can download IBPS calendar 2026 online from official website ibps.in only. IBPS calendar will include exam dates of IBPS PO prelims, mains, IBPS Clerk prelims, mains, IBPS SO, IBPS RRB. Along with exam dates, IBPS calendar is expected to have information about registration dates.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026: Steps to download IBPS exam calendar

The IBPS calendar will be made available in PDF format. Examinees should follow these instructions to download the IBPS exam calendar online:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS's official website

Step 2: Locate the IBPS Calendar by scrolling down on the webpage.

Step 3: Click the BPS Calendar PDF now, and the dates of the PO, Clerk, and RRB

Step 4: IBPS exams will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Save it for later use after downloading it.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026: Tentative exam calendar

August 2026

IBPS PO 2026 (Prelims): August 22–23, 2026

IBPS SO 2026 (Prelims): August 23, 2026

October 2026

IBPS PO 2026 (Mains): October 4, 2026

IBPS Clerk 2026 (Prelims): October 10–11, 2026

November 2026

IBPS SO 2026 (Mains): November 1, 2026

IBPS Clerk 2026 (Mains): November 14, 2026