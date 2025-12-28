ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026: Group II Paper 5 Rescheduled To January 19; Details Here

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 | icai.org

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an important notification about the rescheduling of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper 5 (Auditing and Ethics).

According to the official notice, the examination, which was originally planned for January 15, 2026 (Thursday), has been rescheduled for January 19, 2026 (Monday).

"Due to general election of Municipal Corporations in the State of Maharashtra on 15th January 2026 (Thursday), the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics, stands re-scheduled across India and abroad and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 19th January 2026 (Monday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM [IST] and at the same Examination Centres." the official notice reads.

ICAI EXAMS ANNOUNCEMENT: Reschedulement of CA Inter Paper - 5 Auditing & Ethics to 19th January 2026. pic.twitter.com/zGgW5T0TVa — CA Himank Singla (@CAHimankSingla) December 27, 2025

CA Intermediate January 2026: Admit card

The ICAI has confirmed that the already provided admit cards would be acceptable for the rescheduled examination date. Applicants are not required to download a new hall ticket for the January 19 exam.

CA Intermediate January 2026: Full schedule

As per the earlier schedule released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the CA Intermediate January 2026 examinations will be conducted in phases. Group I exams are scheduled for January 6, 8 and 10, 2026, while Group II exams will be held on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

Note: Only Group II Paper 5, which was earlier scheduled for January 15, has now been rescheduled to January 19, 2026. All other papers will be conducted as per the original timetable.

CA January exam 2026: Other dates remain unchanged

The Institute has declared that there will be no changes to the timetables of any other Chartered Accountants test papers that have already been published. All other examinations for the January 2026 session will follow the present schedule.