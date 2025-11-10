PPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Posts Ends Soon; Details Here

PPSC Recruitment 2025 | ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will end the registration process for the recruitment of Horticulture Development Officers (Group-A) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 14, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 101 Horticulture Development Officer posts.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The Department of Horticulture, Government of Punjab, will conduct a written competitive examination followed by an interview to fill 101 Horticulture Development Officer (Group-A) positions. The written exam will consist of 120 questions worth 480 points, and the interview will be worth 60 points, bringing the total to 540 points. The written exam schedule will be revealed soon.

PPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application, applicants must follow the processes listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Open Advertisement tab.

Step 3: Next, click on the HDO registration link.

Step 4: Now, candidates should register themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: After this, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary documents (if required), and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

a. Students must hold a degree in B.Sc. Agriculture (minimum 50% marks) with Horticulture as an elective subject, or an Experiential Learning Programme (ELP) in Horticulture/B.Sc. Horticulture from a recognised university or institution.

b. Aspirants are required to be between 18 and 37 years old as of January 1, 2025. The upper age restriction is relaxed to 45 years for Punjab Government employees, including those who work in its Boards, Corporations, Commissions, and Authorities, as well as employees of the Central and other State Governments.