 Gujarat SET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
The GSET Hall Ticket 2025 has been released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda on the official website of GSET at gujaratset.ac.in. The GSET Examination will include two papers, both comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions. The Gujarat SET will be conducted on November 16, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
Gujarat SET Admit Card 2025 | gujaratset.ac.in

Gujarat SET Admit Card 2025: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has issued the GSET Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who plan to take the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) can download their hall tickets from the Gujarat SET's official website at gujaratset.ac.in.

How to download the Gujarat SET Admit Card 2025?

To download the admission card, aspirants need to follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat SET at gujaratset.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GSET Hall Ticket 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, applicants will need to enter the login details such as mobile number, order number/transaction ID, and Easebuzz ID/ SBIePay Reference ID.

Step 5: Next, submit the details after reviewing them carefully.

Step 6: Now, the Gujarat SET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access and download the Gujarat SET Admit Card 2025

Gujarat SET 2025: Exam dates

The Gujarat SET will be conducted on November 16, 2025. The examination will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Paper I will last one hour, from 9.30 to 10.30 a.m., and Paper II will last two hours, from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Whereas, for All Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, the timings are Paper I & II - 09.30 am to 01.30 pm.

Gujarat SET 2025: Exam pattern

The GSET Examination will include two papers, both comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions. Paper I will carry 100 marks with 50 compulsory questions and will be conducted for one hour from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Paper II will carry 200 marks with 100 compulsory questions and will be held for two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, making the total duration three hours.

Why is this exam conducted?

This exam is held to determine the eligibility of Gujarat state candidates for Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges in 33 courses at 11 centres across the state.

