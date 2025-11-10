TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 To Be Released Soon; Details Here

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 | Canva

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026: The TS SSC exam 2026 datesheet is expected to be out soon by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) on the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. Once the schedule is out, candidates can see the information, including exam dates, timings, and general guidelines. This will allow them to prepare their study schedule.

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026: Exam pattern

Telangana SSC examinations follow an 80:20 assessment system, with 80 per cent of marks coming from external board exams and 20 per cent going to internal school assessments. Each subject costs 100 points, making thorough preparation necessary for students aiming for excellent grades.

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the methods outlined here to download the TS SSC schedule 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS SSC exam 2026 Datesheet link.

Step 3: After this, the TS SSC exam 2026 timetable will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, applicants need to check the exam dates and timings.

Step 5: Download the TS SSC exam 2026 Datesheet and take a printout of the same for future reference.

TS SSC Exam 2026: Passing marks

To pass the exam, applicants must have an overall score of at least 35% in all subjects. To receive an A, candidates must score 750 or higher. Students who score between 600 and 749 obtain a grade of B, while those who score between 500 and 599 receive a C. A grade of D is assigned for scores ranging from 350 to 499. Candidates from the PWD category must pass with at least 25%.

What is the TS SSC Exam?

The Telangana Board (BSE Telangana) conducts the TS SSC Exam annually for Class 10 students to assess academic performance and eligibility for higher studies.