 Allahabad HC Rejects First-Year LLB Student's Petitions; Court Orders To Pay Rs 20K Fine Within 15 Days
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition by Santosh Kumari, a first-year LLB student from Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, who claimed she deserved 499/500 marks instead of 181. After re-evaluation, her original score was confirmed. The court fined her ₹20,000 for filing an unsustainable case and advised her to focus on studies rather than frivolous litigation.

Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Allahabad High Court | X (Live Law)

The Allahabad High Court has turned down a writ case from a first-year LLB student who said she should have gotten 499 out of 500 marks on her semester exam, even though she only got 181. According to the Indian Express report, the court not only turned down her request but also fined her ₹20,000 for bringing an "unsustainable challenge." Instead, it told her to focus on her education.

Santosh Kumari, a student in the five-year integrated LLB program at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur, said that her marks were wrong and that she should have gotten almost all full marks.

But a team of legal professors at the institution looked at her OMR sheet again and confirmed the initial score of about 181 marks. The High Court agreed with the new evaluation and said that her claim of getting 499 was false and not backed up by any evidence.

According to the Indian Express, the court said that the petitioner's affidavit didn't have any proof and didn't say which questions were marked wrong. The court observed, "The petitioner's claim that she could get 499 marks out of 500 was based on an assumption that had no basis at all."

The court said that courts should not become involved in academic concerns when expert panels have checked the evaluation procedure.

In a firm observation, the bench told the girl to "concentrate on her study so that she may get more marks by honest preparation and not come back to this Court." The ₹20,000 fine must be paid within 15 days to the High Court Legal Services Committee's account. This is meant to stop people from filing silly and repetitive lawsuits.

