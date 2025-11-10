 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Collective Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' In Every Delhi University Classroom
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged Delhi University to establish collective singing of "Vande Mataram" in every classroom as a powerful tradition to evolve into a mass movement. Marking the song’s 150th anniversary, he highlighted its historic role in India’s freedom struggle and its potential to inspire unity and prosperity in building a developed India.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called for establishing collective singing of "Vande Mataram" in every classroom of Delhi University as a "powerful" tradition and help it evolve into a mass movement.

Addressing a programme at Delhi University's Ramjas College, to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, he also remarked that the national song will serve as a guiding light in building a developed and prosperous India.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Statement

"May our young companions sing the full version of Vande Mataram and become carriers of its spirit at the University of Delhi. The university will play a major role in transforming the timeless spirit of Vande Mataram into a people's movement and connecting it with future generations," Pradhan said.

"Let the collective singing of Vande Mataram in every classroom of the university be established as a powerful tradition; only then will it evolve into a mass movement. Back then, we sang Vande Mataram for freedom; today, Vande Mataram will serve as our guiding light in building a developed and prosperous India," he added.

The Union education minister noted that it was inspiring to have the privilege of collectively singing this national song alongside the students of Ramjas College.

"After long struggles and sacrifices of countless nation-servers, we attained Independence in 1947; Vande Mataram was the proclamation of that national consciousness which wove the entire country into a single thread," he said.

According to the Union Culture Ministry, 'Vande Mataram' by Bankim Chandra Chatterji is believed to have been written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

It first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath, which was published in a serialised manner and later as a standalone book in 1882.

The song, invoking the motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect.

It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation. On January 24, 1950, Rajendra Prasad, then President of the Constituent Assembly, declared that 'Vande Mataram', having played a historic role in the freedom struggle, shall be accorded equal honour with the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

