Who Was Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda? Texas A&M Graduate From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Her Sleep In US; Fundraiser Launched To Bring Body Home

A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh, Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, who had recently graduated from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, tragically passed away in her sleep on November 7 in the United States. Her untimely death has left her family and friends heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss.

Raji had moved to the US to pursue higher education, hoping to build a better future for her family, who depend on their small farmland in Karamchedu village, Bapatla district. After completing her studies, she was actively seeking employment. Her cousin, Chaitanya YVK, said she was their family’s youngest and most ambitious member, determined to support her parents financially through her career, as per the Times of India report.

What Happened on November 7

According to Chaitanya, Raji had been suffering from a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days before her death. When she failed to wake up to her alarm on the morning of November 7, her friends discovered that she had died in her sleep. A medical examination is underway in the US to determine the exact cause of death, as per the reports.

Fundraiser to Bring Raji Home

According to the reports, to support the grieving family, Chaitanya has launched a GoFundMe campaign from Denton, Texas. The fundraiser aims to cover funeral expenses, repatriation of her body to India, repayment of educational loans, and provide financial aid to her parents. “She dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” he wrote in the appeal.

Community Steps In

The Indian community in Texas has come forward to assist in expediting the repatriation process. The Indian Consulate is also expected to support the necessary formalities to ensure Raji’s remains are brought back home swiftly.