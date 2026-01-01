 Tripura CM Manik Saha Proposes Setting Up Eklavya Model Residential Schools In All 58 Blocks To Expand Tribal Education Access
PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Tripura CM Manik Saha | File Pic

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government is contemplating establishing Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in all the 58 blocks of the northeastern state to expand access to quality education for tribal students.

The EMRS scheme, which is funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aims to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in remote areas and help them to pursue higher education.

Addressing a programme, the CM said the government is focused on providing quality education to tribal students living in rural areas.

"Before the BJP came to power in the state in 2018, Tripura had only four EMRSs. The Centre has since sanctioned 21 EMRSs for the state. Currently, 12 EMRSs are functioning, while two more will become operational by March 2026," he said.

article-image

Saha said the government wants to establish EMRSs in all the 58 blocks to enable tribal students get quality education.

"During my recent visit to Delhi, I have urged the Centre to give relaxation in guidelines for setting up EMRSs in the state", he said.

Under existing norms, a block must have at least 50 per cent tribal population, with a minimum tribal population of 20,000, to qualify for an EMRS.

"I strongly demanded relaxation in the guidelines so that more EMRSs can be set up across the state. I hope a positive decision will be taken," Saha said.

