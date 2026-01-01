Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹19.2 Crore Grant To Resume Scholarships For Minority Students In Professional Higher Education

Wasim Burhan, member, Maharashtra State Minority Commission |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved Rs 19.2 crores to fund the scholarship scheme for economically weaker and meritorious students from minority communities in the state, pursuing professional higher education and all courses after Class 12. With the announcement, the scholarship programme for medical, technical, and agricultural education between 2019 and 2025, which had been stalled, has been reinstated.

Funds allocated to technical, medical, and agricultural education authorities

The grant will go to the Director of Technical Education, Mumbai, the Commissioner of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, and the Director of the Maharashtra Agricultural Education and Research Council, Pune, to fund scholarships of students whose applications were approved for the academic years between 2019-20 and 2025-26. The grant will benefit minority students pursuing higher education in technical, medical, and agricultural programmes.

The grant was announced in a Government Resolution ​on December 31, 2025, by the minority development department. Wasim Burhan, member, Maharashtra State Minority Commission, said it was a historic achievement for students minority students in the state.

Officials and minority commission hail the decision as historic

​"Heartfelt and special gratitude is being expressed to the honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as well as minority development minister, Shri Ajit Dada Pawar, for this historic decision.​ Various organisations had continuously demanded this relief, and those efforts have finally reached a successful conclusion," said Burhan who had been following up on the matter.

The scholarship amounts will be deposited into the students' accounts shortly, said Burhan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/