MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC), on Sunday, postponed two papers of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 following a mix-up in the question papers at the Imphal examination centre. Officials have confirmed that the rescheduled date for the cancelled papers has been scheduled for November 22.

Question Paper Confusion Causes Postponement

According to officials, candidates appearing for the morning session were mistakenly given the General Studies Paper-IV instead of Paper-III, leading to confusion across centres. The Commission had immediately called off both GS Paper-III and Paper-IV, scheduled to conclude the Mains exam series that began on November 7.

Printing Error Behind Mix-Up

MPSC, in its public notice, clarified that the mix-up happened because of a printing mistake on the part of Secured Printing Press.

The mismatch between the heading and content in the GS-III question paper was discovered only after opening the sealed packets in the examination hall.

It said that officials were not allowed to see the question papers before the exam, to maintain confidentiality. “This could not be detected earlier because no MPSC official is permitted to check question papers beforehand,” the notice read.

MPSC Warns Printing Agency

While assuring candidates of corrective action, MPSC said the printing press has been warned to prevent such lapses in the future. The Commission said confidentiality in exam conduct remains its top priority, though such protocols limit early detection of printing errors.

Exam Held at Two Centres

The Manipur Civil Services Mains Examination 2022 is being held at two centres, Imphal and Guwahati. The sudden disruption has led the Commission to issue fresh instructions for the smooth conduct of the rescheduled papers on November 22.