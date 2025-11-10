 MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) postponed two papers of the Manipur Civil Services Mains Examination 2022 after a question paper mix-up at the Imphal centre. Candidates received the wrong paper set, prompting cancellation of GS Paper-III and IV. MPSC blamed a printing error and rescheduled the exams for November 22, warning the printing agency.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up | Official Website

The Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC), on Sunday, postponed two papers of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 following a mix-up in the question papers at the Imphal examination centre. Officials have confirmed that the rescheduled date for the cancelled papers has been scheduled for November 22.

Question Paper Confusion Causes Postponement

According to officials, candidates appearing for the morning session were mistakenly given the General Studies Paper-IV instead of Paper-III, leading to confusion across centres. The Commission had immediately called off both GS Paper-III and Paper-IV, scheduled to conclude the Mains exam series that began on November 7.

Printing Error Behind Mix-Up

FPJ Shorts
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300 Crore
Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300 Crore
'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video
'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video
Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To Raise ₹828 Crore
Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To Raise ₹828 Crore

MPSC, in its public notice, clarified that the mix-up happened because of a printing mistake on the part of Secured Printing Press.

The mismatch between the heading and content in the GS-III question paper was discovered only after opening the sealed packets in the examination hall.

It said that officials were not allowed to see the question papers before the exam, to maintain confidentiality. “This could not be detected earlier because no MPSC official is permitted to check question papers beforehand,” the notice read.

MPSC Warns Printing Agency

While assuring candidates of corrective action, MPSC said the printing press has been warned to prevent such lapses in the future. The Commission said confidentiality in exam conduct remains its top priority, though such protocols limit early detection of printing errors.

Exam Held at Two Centres

The Manipur Civil Services Mains Examination 2022 is being held at two centres, Imphal and Guwahati. The sudden disruption has led the Commission to issue fresh instructions for the smooth conduct of the rescheduled papers on November 22.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

NEP 2020 @ Five: Preparing Students For Global Opportunities Through Holistic Learning

NEP 2020 @ Five: Preparing Students For Global Opportunities Through Holistic Learning

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form