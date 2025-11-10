 SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely In November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, And Other Details
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely In November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, And Other Details

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is expected to be held in November to fill 5180 Junior Associate posts. Admit cards will be released soon on SBI’s official website.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 will be administered by State Bank of India, most likely in November of that year. The primary exam date and timing for Junior Associate positions have not yet been disclosed. The Main Examination is scheduled to take place in November 2025, according to the detailed notice. Candidates are qualified to take the main exam if they have passed the preliminary exam.

The Bank will issue the admission card for the exam as soon as the dates are announced. The organisation's 5180 Junior Associate positions will be filled by this recruitment campaign.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Exam Pattern and Marking System

Total Questions: 190 questions in total.

Duration: 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Sections:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

Sectional Timing: Each section will have a specific time limit.

Marking Scheme:

- For every wrong answer, ¼ (0.25) marks will be deducted.

- No penalty for unanswered questions.

Question Type: Objective (Multiple Choice Questions).

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Qualifying marks

Candidates must receive a minimum percentage of marks overall (with a 5% relaxation possible for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates). The bank will determine the minimum qualifying aggregate score. There is no minimum required score for each topic. Section-specific grades won't be kept.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Prelims exam details

The Bank conducted the preliminary exam on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. There were 100 questions in all, 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The exam lasted for one hour. On November 4, the outcome was declared.

Candidates can visit SBI's official website for further information.

