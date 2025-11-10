NABARD Recruitment 2025: Application Open For 91 Grade A Assistant Manager Posts At nabard.org; Check Details Here

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Applications are being accepted for Grade A positions at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, or NABARD. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at nabard.org, NABARD's official website. The registration period will end on November 30, 2025, having started on November 8. The organisation will fill 91 positions through this recruitment campaign.

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Opening date of application: November 8

Closing date of application: November 30

Phase I (Prelims) Exam: December 20

Phase II (Mains) Exam: January 25

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

a. Assistant Manager (RDBS): 85 posts

b. Assistant Manager (Legal): 2 posts

c. Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security): 4 posts

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Eligibiltiy criteria

General Guidelines:

Candidates can apply for only one post/discipline among Assistant Manager (RDBS/Legal/Protocol & Security).

A candidate applying for RDBS–General cannot apply for any other RDBS discipline and vice versa.

Multiple applications across or within disciplines will result in cancellation of all except the last submitted; fees for others will be forfeited.

PwBD candidates applying for Unreserved (UR) posts are not eligible for relaxation in educational qualification marks, but may get age and fee relaxation.

No age relaxation applies for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’.

The candidate must possess the required qualification as of November 1, 2025.

Candidates whose final results are declared after November 1, 2025, are not eligible.

If the degree certificate does not specify the specialization, candidates must produce a certificate from the concerned university/college mentioning it.

The subject studied as the main subject must be mentioned on the degree certificate.

For Academic qualifications candidates are advised to check the official notification.

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Application fees

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: ₹150/-

For All Other Candidates: ₹850/-

Mode of Payment:

Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro)

Credit Cards

Internet Banking

IMPS

Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets

Note:

Candidates must provide the required details as prompted on the payment screen.

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.nabard.org/career.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” and select “Click here for New Registration.”

Step 3: Enter name, contact details, and email ID to generate a Provisional Registration Number and Password.

Step 4: Note down the credentials sent via email and SMS

Step 5: Use “Save & Next” to save entered details and edit if needed before final submission.

Step 6: Carefully verify all details, no edits allowed after clicking “Final Submit.”

Step 7: Ensure names match official documents to avoid disqualification.

Step 8: Upload photo and signature as per specified guidelines.

Step 9: Review the filled form using the “Preview” option before submission.

Step 10: Click “Final Submit” once all details are verified.

Step 11: Proceed to the “Payment” tab to pay the application fee online.

Step 12: After payment, click “Submit” and save/print the confirmation page for records.

Direct link to apply

NABARD Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment process will be conducted in four phases:

Phase I: Preliminary Examination

Phase II: Main Examination

Phase III: Psychometric Test

Phase IV: Interview

Preliminary Examination:

The prelims will consist of 200 questions for 200 marks.

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination:

The main exam will carry 200 marks in total.

It will be divided into two parts – Paper I and Paper II.

Psychometric Test:

Candidates shortlisted from the mains will undergo a psychometric evaluation to assess personality and behavioral traits.

Interview:

Final shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview round.

The final selection will be based on main exam performance, psychometric test results, and interview scores.

For more information, applicants should visit the official NABARD website.